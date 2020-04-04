Trump Fires Intelligence Watchdog Who Handled Whistleblower Complaint

Read it at Politico
President Trump has fired the Intelligence General of the Intelligence Community, Michael Atkinson, who handled the complaint that led to the president’s impeachment. Atkinson was the first to warn Congress last fall about a whistleblower complaint concerning the president’s dealings with Ukraine. Trump notified congressional intelligence committees of the action via letter late Friday after reportedly considering the action for months. “It is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as inspectors general. That is no longer the case with regard to this inspector general,” Trump wrote, according to a copy of the letter published by Politico. He did not submit a nominee for Atkinson’s replacement.