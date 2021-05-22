Trump Flack Jason Miller Ordered To Pay $42,000 in Legal Fees For Failed Suit
BITTER PILL
A U.S. District Court judge in Florida has ordered Jason Miller, a spokesperson for former President Trump, to pay G/O Media 42,000 in legal expenses. This comes after a federal appeals court rejected his second $100 million defamation suit against G/O, the parent company of Gizmodo, Jezebel, and other websites. A federal judge tossed Miller’s original lawsuit in 2019, finding that the now-defunct website Splinter had accurately reported a 2018 viral story titled, “Court Docs Allege Ex-Trump Staffer Drugged Woman He Got Pregnant With ‘Abortion Pill,’” which the Trump spokesperson claimed had cost him his contract as a paid political commenter for CNN. Miller had argued in his second attempt that those court documents were out of bounds, but last month a panel of judges on the 11th Circuit ruled that they were protected under New York fair reporting privilege and upheld the 2019 decision.