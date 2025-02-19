Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Trump Flames Musk’s DOGE Squad for Dressing Poorly
SARTORIAL SHADE
A joint Fox News interview with the president and Elon Musk was a love-fest—except for one notable moment.
William Vaillancourt
Published
Feb. 18 2025
11:17PM EST
William Vaillancourt
12WCV
william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
White House Claims Elon Musk Isn’t Running DOGE After All
Sean Craig
U.S. News
JFK’s Grandson Freaks Out After Trump Order Closes Kennedy Library
Kenneal Patterson
Politics
AOC Dares Trump Border Czar to Have DOJ Investigate Her
Janna Brancolini
Media
‘The View’s’ Joy Behar: MAGA Should Be Furious Over Tom Hanks’ ‘SNL’ Bit
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
U.S. News
ICE Driver Torches MAGA’s Wild Theory About Van Fire
Liam Archacki