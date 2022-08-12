Trump Flat-Out Denies Report That Feds Raided Mar-a-Lago Over Classified Nuke Docs
‘NUCLEAR WEAPONS IS A HOAX’
Donald Trump has denied a Washington Post report that claimed FBI agents were looking for classified documents about nuclear weapons when they raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. “Nuclear weapons is a hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Friday morning, referring to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia. Trump also called the officials involved in the search of his Palm Beach property as “sleazy.” He also wrote that “two impeachments were a hoax,” referring to his unparalleled double-impeachment while president. Trump’s denial of the article’s reporting comes after Trump said he would not oppose a move to make the warrant public.