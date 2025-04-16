President Donald Trump’s personal “gold guy” is helping him turn the White House into the gilded palace of his dreams.

In recent weeks, the president has revamped parts of the White House to fit his signature maximalist, gold-adorned taste seen across his numerous properties—especially the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Trump opened up on his golden makeover in a March interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, where he said the Oval Office “needed a little life” and preached the merit of gold being a symbol for angels.

“They say angels bring good luck,” the president said of his “all gold” White House renovation. “And we need a lot of luck in this country with what they have done over the last four years.”

To carry out his vision, Trump enlisted the help of a man his advisers have taken to calling the “gold guy, according to The Wall Street Journal.

He even personally flew the man out to the White House on Air Force One.

A cabinetmaker from south Florida who has apparently worked on some similar projects at Mar-a-Lago, John Icart reportedly helped plan many of the custom gold finishes now adorning the Oval Office.

Administration officials told the WSJ that Icart helped add gold accents to the Oval Office’s fireplace mantel and on the moldings that wrap around the office.

Former President Joe Biden’s decorations at the Oval Office were notably more minimal than Trump’s. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump has redecorated the Oval Office to include more gold accents. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s the Golden Office for the Golden Age,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told WSJ in an email. The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Trump apparently personally oversaw the golden makeover, according to administration officials who spoke with the newspaper, and even brought gold cherubs from Mar-a-Lago to install in the White House.

Recent photos of the Oval Office capture the extent of Trump’s glittering makeover. Along with gold finishings, golden trophies have been placed atop the fireplace mantel, replacing the plants that once sat there during the Biden administration.

The president has introduced new gold coasters with his name embellished on them. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has also upped the number of presidential portraits hung around the office, and swapped out the navy blue rug used by former President Joe Biden for a cream-colored rug previously used by Ronald Reagan.

Beyond the Oval Office, the president has also introduced gold coasters embellished with his name and has touted his plans to build an outdoor patio on the Rose Garden and extend the East Wing to include a ballroom.