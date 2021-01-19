Trump Flew Into Jealous Rage Over Biden’s A-List Inauguration Guests, Says Report
GREEN-EYED MONSTER
This is the last full day of Donald Trump’s presidency. He’ll leave office after a single term in which he was impeached twice and incited a full-blown, deadly riot at the Capitol, and it could well leave him at risk of future criminal prosecution, among other legal problems. But the fact that seems to be troubling him most at this chaotic moment in time? That President-elect Joe Biden’s team has managed to persuade a bunch of A-listers to perform at his inauguration on Wednesday. According to The Washington Post, Trump is “particularly upset” that celebs—including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Tom Hanks—have agreed to take part in the celebrations tomorrow, because celebrities shunned his inauguration four years ago. Trump is said to be spending his last days in office frothing about being treated unfairly by almost everyone—including the Biden-backing celebs.