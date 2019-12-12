Trump Flips Out at Greta Thunberg After She Beats Him to Time Person of the Year
Jealousy is a terrible thing. President Trump, 73, has hit out at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg in an apparent fit of rage after she beat him to be named Time magazine’s Person of the Year. Trump described the decision, which was announced Wednesday, as “ridiculous” in an incredibly petty Thursday morning tweet. The president wrote: “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump has long been obsessed with Time’s Person of the Year—in 2012, he tweeted: “I knew last year that TIME Magazine lost all credibility when they didn’t include me in their Top 100.” In 2015, when he was a candidate for president, Trump reacted angrily when German Chancellor Angela Merkel won the honor, and fake Time covers showing Trump as Person of the Year have previously been found hanging in at least five of his golf clubs.
Following Trump's tirade, Thunberg changed her Twitter bio to: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”