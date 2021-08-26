Trump Flips Out at House Committee After It Requests Secret Capitol Riot Documents
SOMETHING TO HIDE?
Former president Donald Trump has threatened to use presidential powers, despite no longer being president. On Wednesday, he said he would invoke executive privilege to block the House Select Committee from investigating documents containing communications tied to the Capitol riots. “Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of my Administration and the Patriots who worked beside me, but on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our Nation,” the ex-president said in a statement. Trump’s successor Joe Biden will have the final say over whether the information can be shared, and the Biden administration has said it won’t stand in the way of the committee’s investigation. CNN reports that the documents Trump is trying to block include records from the Departments of Justice, Interior and Defense as well as the National Archives, which host Trump’s records while in office. In his angry statement, Trump also called the committee “a partisan sham and a waste of taxpayer dollars.”