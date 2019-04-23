Trump Flips Out at New York Times, Says It Should ‘Beg’ on Its Knees for His Mercy

Donald Trump flew into a temper tantrum first thing Tuesday morning, this time aiming his vitriol at The New York Times. The president appeared to be flipping out after a column from Paul Krugman tore into him and the Republican Party over the Mueller report, writing that Trump “betrayed” the country and “the modern GOP is perfectly willing to sell out America if that’s what it takes to get tax cuts for the wealthy.” In a set of truly unhinged tweets, the president hit out, writing: “Paul Krugman, of the Fake News New York Times, has lost all credibility, as has the Times itself, with his false and highly inaccurate writings on me. He is obsessed with hatred, just as others are obsessed with how stupid he is ... I wonder if the New York Times will apologize to me a second time, as they did after the 2016 Election. But this one will have to be a far bigger & better apology. On this one they will have to get down on their knees & beg for forgiveness—they are truly the Enemy of the People!” The newspaper never apologized to Trump—the president appears to be misrepresenting a short letter to readers in November 2016 thanking them for loyalty and saying it would “rededicate” itself to journalism after Trump’s unexpected victory.