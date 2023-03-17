Trump Flips Out at Ron DeSantis’ Payments to Satirical News Site
‘NON-ENTITY’
Donald Trump attacked both Ron DeSantis and The Babylon Bee over payments made by the Florida governor to the right-wing satirical news site. Alongside screenshots showing undated payments from DeSantis to the outlet, Trump asked on his Truth Social platform on Thursday night: “Why is Ron DeSanctimonious paying The Babylon Bee, a non-entity, $5,000 a month, so far $21,500, if he’s not running for President?” DeSantis, who is expected to run against Trump in the 2024 election, has yet to formally declare his candidacy. “Just because his Poll Numbers are tanking, probably because of his desire to cut Social Security and Medicare, doesn’t allow him to campaign without an announcement!” Trump fumed. “You don’t spend that much money on The Babylon Bee if you’re running for Governor, in fact, you don’t spend money on The Babylon Bee if you’re running for anything!” Last year, the Miami Herald reported that DeSantis’ gubernatorial re-election campaign committee and an associated political action committee paid The Babylon Bee $15,000 in 2021 “for services related to online fundraising, according to state campaign finance records.”