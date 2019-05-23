Trump Flips Out at Tillerson’s Claim That Putin Outmaneuvered Him at Germany Meeting

You won’t believe this, but Donald Trump has reacted to criticism with an angry morning outburst on Twitter. The president was responding to a claim made by his former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that Russian President Vladimir Putin ran circles around Trump at a critical 2017 meeting because a “discrepancy in preparation... created an unequal footing.” Despite Tillerson being a Trump pick, the president described him Thursday morning as “a man who is ‘dumb as a rock’ and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State.” He went on to say the former Exxon CEO “made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany. I don’t think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing!” Tillerson recounted his side of the story to members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a secret closed-door meeting this week.