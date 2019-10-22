CHEAT SHEET
SHAKE-UP COMING?
Trump Floated Replacing Mulvaney With Kellyanne Conway or Steven Mnuchin: Report
President Trump has reportedly floated the idea of replacing his acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney with counselor Kellyanne Conway or Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Bloomberg reports. The president reportedly has asked advisers for their opinions about Conway being chief of staff. He also praised Mnuchin in front of a roomful of staff about a month ago—suggesting he should be his “chief” because he has such “great ideas.” Trump reportedly made similar remarks about Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell. However, aides told Bloomberg that flattering remarks from Trump are not unusual. One official also said Mnuchin is not under formal consideration for the role, as his departure from the department could disturb markets, and investors consider him to be a pillar of stability in the administration.
This comes after Mulvaney made recent missteps with his public comments about the Trump-Ukraine saga. “Mick Mulvaney’s standing in the White House has not changed,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said Monday. “He is still the acting chief of staff and has the president’s confidence.”