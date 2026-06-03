Trump Floats Deranged Plan for Tacky White House UFC Arena

Donald Trump compared his tacky UFC Arena to the Eiffel Tower in a delusional video, teasing that it might become a permanent fixture at the White House.

“MAYBE WE’LL NEVER EVER TAKE IT DOWN,” the 79-year-old president captioned a TikTok video, referring to the massive open-air structure he has erected as part of an UFC extravaganza he is holding on June 14 to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday and his milestone 80th birthday.

President Donald Trump speaks in a TikTok video on Tuesday. TikTok/ @realdonaldtrump

Trump said the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, was initially erected in 1889 as a temporary structure for the Exposition Universelle.

“Many don’t know that in Paris, France, the Eiffel Tower—1889 it was built. It was supposed to be taken down immediately after the World’s Fair,” the president said.

Donald Trump compared his tacky UFC Arena to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“And then they said, we sort of like it, let’s leave it up a little bit longer. And then they said let’s leave it up longer and longer and longer. Well, they never took it down.”

Trump then said he may leave the towering structure up beyond his UFC event, because some people find it “attractive.” It’s not clear who he was referring to, as it has even been trashed by the UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan, who described the outdoor spectacle as “kind of a gimmick.”

“And you know we’re building something in front of the White House that’s quite attractive to a lot of people,” Trump said. “It’s gonna have the big UFC fight on June 14th, and I’m looking at it, and maybe we’ll never, ever take it down.”

Construction continues on the arena that will host the UFC Freedom 250 fight event this month. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The UFC arena is still under construction in front of the president’s official residence, but photos so far show it enveloped in patriotic red, white, and blue graphics.

Trump has said he’s expecting 5,000 spectators at the arena, boasting that the cage fight, billed as UFC Freedom 250, will be “the biggest event we’ve ever had at the White House.”

Meanwhile, The Washington Post revealed that the Pentagon is attempting to recruit hundreds of U.S. troops to attend the event, with soldiers having to meet height and weight requirements and physical fitness standards.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The UFC arena is just one of many vanity projects Trump has kick-started since returning to the White House for a second term last year.

He has gilded the Oval Office with rococo mirrors, gold medallions, and eagle figurines, and erected oversized flagpoles on the grounds. The president has also sparked uproar for demolishing the historic East Wing to make space for a 90,000-square-foot ballroom, which is expected to be completed in late 2028, coinciding with the end of his term in office.

Trump has also faced major backlash for his proposed 250-foot gilded triumphal arch in Washington, D.C.