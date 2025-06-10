Trump Floats New Name While Making Biden Autopen Accusation

President Donald Trump floated the name of the person he believes could be behind the use of President Joe Biden’s autopen, but there is a flaw with his unsubstantiated claim.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Tuesday, the president suggested it could be longtime Obama and Biden official Lisa Monaco who operated the alleged autopen.

However, Monaco did not work in the White House but at the Justice Department during the last administration.

The development came after Trump ordered an investigation into the Biden administration and its use of the autopen.

The president and his MAGA supporters have promoted accusations that Biden officials used an autopen as part of their cover-up of the former president’s cognitive decline while he was in office.

Trump floated Monaco’s name while answering a reporter’s question about ICE raids across the country.

Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaking at a press conference at the Department of Justice on October 10, 2024. President Trump mentioned her by name while making unsubstantiated autopen accusations against the Biden administration in the Oval Office on June 10, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“We’re moving murderers out of our country that were put here by Biden or the autopen. The autopen really did,” Trump said. “The people whether it’s Lisa Monaco or whoever, operated the autopen. These are criminals.”

The Daily Beast has tried to reach Monaco for comment. Biden and members of his administration have adamantly denied the autopen accusations.

Monaco served in the Obama administration as an assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism as well as assistant attorney general before that.

During the Biden administration, Monaco served as deputy attorney general.

While Trump offered no evidence to back his claim, MAGA world seized on his mentioning Monaco.

Republicans have long claimed the former president was mentally incompetent while in office after beating Trump in the 2020 election.

After the president directed the probe, Biden rejected the allegations in a statement.