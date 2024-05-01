Trump Floats Nuts Conspiracy Theory About Campus Protests

We regret to inform you that Donald Trump is just asking questions about the true motives behind the pro-Palestinian protests currently taking place on campuses across the country.

“Do you think that the Radical Left Lunatics that are causing all of the CHAOS at our Colleges and Universities are doing so in order to take the FOCUS away from our Southern Border, where millions of people, many from prisons and mental institutions, are pouring into our Country?” the former president posted on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday morning. “Just askin’…???”

Trump’s latest comments about the protests against Israel’s war in Gaza followed remarks made in a Fox News interview on Tuesday night, in which he claimed that he believes there are a “lot of paid agitators” among the demonstrators.

He’s also previously invoked the protests to downplay the lethal violence that took place during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, saying the incident was “nothing” and “like a ‘peanut’” and compared to the current demonstrations.

The Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee floated his conspiracy-laden question during the weekly day-long break from his hush money trial in Manhattan. He’ll be using his day off from fighting felony charges to hold campaign events in Michigan and Wisconsin—his second visit to the battleground states in a month. He complained Tuesday after his latest day in court about the time his trial was taking away from his campaigning efforts.

The former president also apparently found time to do some name-calling targeting his successor, President Biden. Trump, who has appeared to fall asleep multiple times during his trial, followed up his post about the campus protests with: “Where’s SLEEPY JOE? He’s SLEEPING, that’s where!!!”