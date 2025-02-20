Politics

Trump Floats Plan to Hand (Some) DOGE Cash Back to Americans

CASH MONEY

The idea was first proposed by an investment firm CEO on X.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter

US President Donald Trump walks on stage to speak at FII PRIORITY Miami 2025 Summit (Future Investment Initiative) at the Faena Hotel & Forum in Miami Beach, Florida, February 19, 2025.
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
