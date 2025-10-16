Trump Foe Reveals His Eye-Popping Gambling Winnings

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker raked in a massive $1.4 million in gambling winnings last year. A Pritzker spokesman said his income tax returns, filed with his wife M.K. Pritzker for 2024, included “winnings and losses from a casino” in Las Vegas. It did not divulge which casino or in what game exactly the Pritzkers had made the modest fortune. The filings also show the Democratic Governor, who doesn’t draw a salary from his public office but is independently a billionaire, had an adjusted gross income of more than $10 million, representing more than triple the $2.8 million he and his wife had reported for 2023. It’s the highest income year for Pritzker, whose family owns the Hyatt hotel chain. He spent hundreds of millions of dollars on his campaigns and those of other Democrats across the country.