    Trump Forced to Fork Over New York Times’ Legal Fees After Lawsuit Fail

    A New York judge ordered Donald Trump to pay The New York Times $392,638 in legal fees on Friday, over a lawsuit that was dismissed last year. In 2021, Trump filed a lawsuit against the paper and three of its reporters over a report they published detailing Trump’s years of alleged tax evasion and financial loss. In the filing, Trump accused the reporters of engaging in an “insidious plot” to obtain his tax records, with his niece Mary L. Trump. In May 2023, Trump’s lawsuit was dismissed, and a judge deemed that the report was protected by the First Amendment.

