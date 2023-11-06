CHEAT SHEET
Trump Forgets What Years He Was President While on the Stand in NY Trial
Donald Trump forgot what years he served as president while on the stand in his New York fraud trial Monday. He claimed at one point that he did not pay attention to his company’s financial statements in 2021 due to his busy schedule as commander-in-chief—despite the fact that he left office in January. “I was so busy in the White House, focusing on Russia and China and keeping our country safe,” Trump said of his duties that year. The discrepancy was immediately pointed out by state lawyer Kevin Wallace. “And just to refresh your recollection, you were not president in 2021?” he asked. “No I wasn’t,” Trump replied.