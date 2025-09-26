Trump Freaks Out Over Comey’s Defense Getting ‘Good Start’
FREUDIAN SLIP
Donald Trump is already freaking out over his inability to rig his upcoming lawsuit against former FBI chief James Comey after a Biden-era judge was appointed to oversee the case. U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, first appointed in 2021, was randomly assigned to the Comey case. The lawsuit, which has been referred to as “among the worst abuses in DOJ history,” is already seen as a severe test of the American justice system and the president’s ability to weaponize the legal system to exact revenge on his adversaries. But in a telling slip, Trump referred to the appointment of Nachmanoff as a “good start” for Comey during an early-morning rant on Truth Social. “There is no way he can explain his way out of it,” Trump wrote of the charges against Comey. “He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden-appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start.” In addition to revealing his true thoughts about the case, Trump’s inability to stop himself from providing live commentary may ultimately sink it. Trump’s complaints about the “unfairness” of the selection process could help defense lawyers argue the case is not about Comey lying to Congress, but about Trump using the legal system to settle old scores.