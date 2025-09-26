Cheat Sheet
Trump Freaks Out Over Comey’s Defense Getting ‘Good Start’

FREUDIAN SLIP
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.26.25 9:52AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed several executive orders, including approving a partial sale of TikTok's U.S. operations, following a 2024 law requiring parent company ByteDance to divest or face a ban. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed several executive orders, including approving a partial sale of TikTok's U.S. operations, following a 2024 law requiring parent company ByteDance to divest or face a ban. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump is already freaking out over his inability to rig his upcoming lawsuit against former FBI chief James Comey after a Biden-era judge was appointed to oversee the case. U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, first appointed in 2021, was randomly assigned to the Comey case. The lawsuit, which has been referred to as “among the worst abuses in DOJ history,” is already seen as a severe test of the American justice system and the president’s ability to weaponize the legal system to exact revenge on his adversaries. But in a telling slip, Trump referred to the appointment of Nachmanoff as a “good start” for Comey during an early-morning rant on Truth Social. “There is no way he can explain his way out of it,” Trump wrote of the charges against Comey. “He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden-appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start.” In addition to revealing his true thoughts about the case, Trump’s inability to stop himself from providing live commentary may ultimately sink it. Trump’s complaints about the “unfairness” of the selection process could help defense lawyers argue the case is not about Comey lying to Congress, but about Trump using the legal system to settle old scores.

2
Emmys Host Defends Stunt That Made Everyone Cringe
HOW CHARITABLE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 09.26.25 6:08AM EDT 
Host Nate Bargatze speaks onstage during The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Comedian Nate Bargatze has defended his Emmy Awards stunt, in which he threatened to reduce a $100,000 charitable donation for every second a winner’s acceptance speech ran over time. Speaking on his Nateland podcast, the host of the ceremony said the idea to deduct $1,000 for every second beyond 45 seconds “came from a real place of heart” and was meant to make the show “fun,” according to CNN. He added that he thought some stars might use the gimmick to purposely go long and pledge even more to the Boys & Girls Club of America, while others might cut their speeches short to boost his own promised contributions. “In my head, I pictured it as they could then go long, but then be a hero. So it was like a win-win,” Bargatze said. The host added that he was never “not gonna not” give money to the kids’ charity, even if the $100,000 was reduced to zero. Ultimately, CBS, which broadcast the Emmys, provided an additional $100,000 on top of Bargatze’s increased donation of $250,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Read it at CNN

3
Judge Randomly Assigned in Comey Case Revealed
SHOWDOWN
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 09.26.25 6:03AM EDT 
Former FBI Director James Comey
Comey faces charges of lying to Congress about whether he authorized leaks of classified material during his September 2020 testimony on the Russia probe. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021 has been randomly assigned to preside over the criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey. U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff will oversee the case, pushed by President Donald Trump as he seeks to pressure longtime political foes. Comey faces charges of lying to Congress about whether he authorized leaks of classified material during his September 2020 testimony on the Russia election interference probe. Comey has said he is innocent and has “great confidence in the federal judicial system.” The indictment came shortly after Trump urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after his political enemies. Bondi issued a statement on Thursday saying, “No one is above the law.” Nachmanoff serves in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, where Comey was charged. In 2019, he handled the arraignment of Rudy Giuliani’s associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, granting their release on a hefty bond. More recently, he allowed the CIA to dismiss a doctor who had pushed for mandatory COVID vaccines, Politico reported. The former FBI chief’s arraignment is set for Oct. 9.

Read it at Politico

4
Weezer Bassist’s Wife Learns Fate After Opening Fire at Police
TROUBLEMAKER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 09.26.25 8:04AM EDT 
Published 09.26.25 6:55AM EDT 
Los Angeles, CA - May 13: Defense attorney Hilary Potashner, right, represents Jillian Lauren (wife of Weezer bassist, who is accused of shooting at police, as she appears at a pre-arraignment hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - May 13: Defense attorney Hilary Potashner, right, represents Jillian Lauren (wife of Weezer bassist, who is accused of shooting at police, as she appears at a pre-arraignment hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jillian Lauren, the bestselling author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, has avoided jail following a bizarre April shootout with police after they trespassed on her property in California while pursuing a hit-and-run suspect. Footage of the incident showed Lauren, 52, standing in her backyard and racking her gun at officers, before opening fire after ignoring their demands to stand down, resulting in a gun battle in which she was shot in the arm and initially charged with attempted murder. Lauren was ultimately charged with firing a gun with gross negligence and was spared a jail sentence on the condition she enter into a two-year mental health program. Under the terms of the agreement, she must refrain from drugs and alcohol and is banned from owning firearms. “We think this was the right resolution,” Lauren’s lawyer told Rolling Stone following the verdict, and said they were “very pleased” with the opportunity to have the case dismissed.

Read it at Rolling Stone

9
Plane Skids Off Runway in Stormy Landing Scare
HARD STOP
Shannon Power
Published 09.25.25 3:16PM EDT 
CommuteAir Flight 4339 skidded off a runway at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in Virginia.
CommuteAir Flight 4339 skidded off a runway at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in Virginia. Federal Aviation Administration

A plane skidded off the runway Wednesday in Virginia after losing control during a rainstorm. The CommuteAir flight was attempting to land at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in Virginia on Wednesday at about 9 p.m. when the Embraer ERJ145 aircraft skidded off the runway and was stopped by a concrete safety bed. The 50 passengers and three crew members on board were not harmed in the frightening ordeal. It was not yet clear why the plane overshot the runway, according to CommuteAir spokesman, Jason Kadah, per the New York Times. CommuteAir is a regional airline and partner of United Airlines that offers more than 200 flights daily across its 59 aircraft. The concrete safety bed was credited with preventing any injuries and more damage. “It performed as it should have,” airport spokeswoman, Alexa Briehl, told the Times. Known more formally as an Engineered Materials Arresting System, it is there to stop airplanes that are moving up to 80 miles per hour. The Virginia airport’s concrete bed was upgraded last year, and Wednesday was its first use.

Read it at The New York Times

10
Gerald Ford’s Would-Be Assassin Dies at 95
A LONG LIFE
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.25.25 3:27PM EDT 
Published 09.25.25 3:21PM EDT 
Sara Jane Moore
Sara Jane Moore on the set of the NBC's "Today" Show in 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES)

Sara Jane Moore has died, just two days after the 50th anniversary of her failed attempt to assassinate President Gerald Ford. She was 95. On Sept. 22, 1975, Moore approached Ford outside the St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, firing two shots in his direction. The first shot narrowly missed the president, while the second ricocheted after a bystander, local Marine Oliver W. Sipple, grabbed Moore’s arm as she fired. Ford left the scene unharmed. Moore’s attempt came just 17 days after Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a member of the Manson family, had also tried and failed to shoot Ford in San Francisco. The two unsuccessful attempts served as partial inspiration for Stephen Sondheim’s 1990 musical Assassins, which features the women as characters. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, in 1930 as Sara Jane Kahn, Moore was an accountant with ties to California’s activist circles and a desire to stage a “violent revolution” when she shot at the president. She was also an FBI informant, recruited because she worked for People in Need, an organization created by newspaper magnate Randolph A. Hearst to appease the radical Symbionese Liberation Army after they kidnapped his daughter, Patty Hearst. Moore was sentenced to life in prison for the assassination attempt, serving 32 years at the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, California. She was paroled in 2007 and was living at a nursing home in Franklin, Tennessee, when she died. Moore married five times and had four children: Sydney, Christopher, Janet, and Frederic. Her death was announced in The Nashville Banner by her friend, journalist Demetria Kalodimos. Moore had expressed regret for the shooting during her life and wrote an apology letter to Ford, who never responded.

Read it at The New York Times

