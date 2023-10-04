CHEAT SHEET
Trump Fuels Further Speculation of Speakership Run With Truth Social Post
Donald Trump has continued to fuel speculation that he could make a run for speaker of the House, posting to Truth Social an edited photo of him wielding the speaker’s gavel while in the chamber. Despite the unlikeliness and sheer absurdity of Trump taking the role, many on the right are already clamoring for him to take a run at it. Trump acknowledged the calls Wednesday and said he’ll do “whatever’s best” for the party. It remains to be seen if he’ll actually take advantage of the absence left by the sudden ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday. Currently, two representatives have already announced bids for the post, with Republicans hoping to have settled on a new speaker midway through next week.