Trump Furious That Jury Wasn’t Told Name of E. Jean Carroll’s Cat
BUT HER CAT!
Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of attacks on a New York judge and jury late Tuesday after he was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll. Among the stranger complaints made by the former president—who now has to pay Carroll $5 million—was that the jury wasn’t informed about the name of his accuser’s cat: Vagina T. Fireball. “The partisan Judge & Jury on the just concluded Witch Hunt Trial should be absolutely ashamed of themselves for allowing such a travesty of Justice to take place,” Trump raged on his Truth Social platform. “The ‘Dress,’ which played such a big roll early on as a threatening bluff, but which ended up being totally exculpatory, was not allowed into the trial as evidence,” he wrote, referring to a dress worn by Carroll on the day she claimed Trump attacked her in the 1990s. “Nor was her cat’s name, ‘Vagina,’ the racist name she called her Black husband, ‘Ape,’ getting caught in a lie on the political operative paying for this Hoax, & much more!” Judge Lewis Kaplan reportedly denied Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina’s request last month to question Carroll about an argument she described in a book during which she called her ex-husband John Johnson “an ape” on the grounds that the “the unfair prejudicial effect” of the comment “outrageously outweighs any probative value.”