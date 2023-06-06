Trump Furious With Chris Sununu’s Reason for Not Entering 2024 Race
BAD BLOOD
Donald Trump lashed out at Chris Sununu on Monday night after the Republican New Hampshire governor explained his reasoning for not launching a 2024 presidential bid of his own. In a piece for The Washington Post published Monday, Sununu said he instead wanted to focus on stopping Trump from getting the GOP nomination. “If he is the nominee, Republicans will lose again,” Sununu wrote. “Just as we did in 2018, 2020 and 2022. This is indisputable, and I am not willing to let it happen without a fight.” Responding on his Truth Social platform, Trump took a different view on Sununu’s reluctance to join the race. “RINO Chris Sununu stated in his Fake Opinion published in The Washington Compost, ‘I’m not running for president in 2024. Beating Trump is more important.’” Trump wrote. “No, he’s not running for President because he’s polling at Zero, and has no chance of winning.” Trump added that New Hampshirites have “gotten wise to Chris Sununu” and “they no longer like or respect him.” “I never liked him,” Trump added, “But always did whatever he asked for the State, because I wanted to help New Hampshire, and I did!”