U.S. News

‘Trump Gaza’ Video Creators Call It a ‘Joke,’ Reject U.S. ‘Propaganda Machine’

NOT SO FUNNY

Solo Avital and Ariel Vromen said they did not know the video would reach the president.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Trump and Netanyahu
Leah Millis/Leah Millis/ REUTERS
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Makes Big Mistake While Trying to Smear Ex-CNN Legal Analyst Norm Eisen
William Vaillancourt
U.S. NewsEarly Autopsy Results Offer Key Clues Into Gene Hackman Death Mystery
Julia Ornedo
MediaLaw Enforcement Probe Dark Theory on Gene Hackman Death Mystery
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsNew Clues in Mummified Gene Hackman Death Deepen Mystery
Josh Fiallo
U.S. NewsBill Burr Flames ‘J***-Off’ Ben Shapiro for Calling Him ‘Woke’
Erkki Forster