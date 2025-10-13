Trump Greeted With Giant Message as He Lands in Israel
Donald Trump was welcomed to Israel on Monday by a giant “Thank you” banner that stretched along a beach in Tel Aviv. Trump is making a five-hour visit to Israel to coincide with the release of the surviving Israeli hostages from Gaza. The president was met by his daughter, Ivanka Trump, son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport just before 10 a.m. local time. Trump will hold a formal meeting with Netanyahu, and will also address the country’s parliament before meeting several hostages and their families. CNN reported that Trump watched footage of the first seven hostages being released while en route to Israel on Air Force One. Trump told reporters on board, “The war is over, you understand that?” After his brief trip to Israel, Trump is due to head to Egypt, where he will meet with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss the peace process in Gaza with representatives of more than 20 countries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X just hours before Trump’s trip to the Middle East, “If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well—including the Russian war.” Zelensky noted Russia was “openly exploiting the fact that the world is focused on ensuring peace in the Middle East,” by stepping up its air attacks on Ukraine.