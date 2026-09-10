Trump Gets Brutal Welcome Before He’s Even Arrived on Golf Trip

A family has prepared a brutal welcome for President Donald Trump as he heads to Ireland for a glorified golf trip.

The president, 80, will land in Dublin on Saturday for a brief encounter with the country’s top politicians before hightailing it to his golf course on the west coast, where the Irish Open golf tournament is being held.

Trump will go from the capital to Shannon Airport in County Clare, then travel on Marine One to Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg.

The woman’s backyard makeover. Today FM

On the flight path to Shannon Airport, one family has left the president a reminder that not everyone is happy that he is in Ireland. An anonymous woman called leading radio network Today FM to talk about her foul-mouthed protest, sharing a photograph of her backyard covered in massive painted letters spelling “FXCK TRUMP.”

The massive sign dwarfs the woman’s home and stretches across her whole yard.

The woman convinced her husband Paul to help her welcome Trump. “I’ve been troubling him for a long time to do this because we knew he was going to be coming, and I just said, ‘Come on, come on,’ keep needling and keep putting the idea in his head. So I think he just gave up and said, ‘Come on, we’ll do it,’” she told Today FM.

Support for the course is strong in Doonbeg, though, thanks mainly to the jobs Trump’s course brings to the area. Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Activists from across western Ireland are preparing to protest Trump’s visit. Shannonwatch, Futureproof Clare and other groups plan two days of demonstrations at Shannon Airport.

Sinead Sheehan of Futureproof Clare told The Clare Champion that the groups involved include “anti-war, anti-imperialist, women’s rights, environmental and social justice activists based in Clare, Galway and Limerick” who are joining forces for the protests.

Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty

“We hope to give Trump a great big unwelcome when he arrives in Shannon on Saturday morning,” she said.

A spokesperson from Shannonwatch said: “The vast majority of people in Ireland are fundamentally opposed to crimes against humanity and the environment. They stand with Palestine, and all oppressed peoples. We encourage them to make this clear by participating in peaceful protests against Trump over the coming weekend.”

Donald Trump on a previous visit to Doonbeg. Brian Lawless - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The Irish Mirror, meanwhile, interviewed people in Dublin about Trump’s imminent arrival. Asked whether she supports the visit, one woman said, “Absolutely not. I wouldn’t support him in the least. He’s a very, very greedy man, very self-centered and unpredictable.”

“I don’t, I’m not a fan of his behavior,” another woman said, before adding that satisfying the president is important, however, because of Irish interests in the U.S.

A third person said, “I am absolutely not a fan of Donald Trump. And I’d prefer if he didn’t come. He’s going to cause disruption to us and to anybody trying to play golf.”

A protest in Dublin Bay by another organization. Uplift

Many approaches to Dublin Airport go over Dublin Bay, where another protest has been placed. The words ‘NO KINGS—GAZA IRAN ICE’ were scraped into the sand on a beach in the bay by the campaigning organization Uplift.

Executive director Siobhán O’Donoghue said: “We want to send a message to Trump that he is not welcome here in Ireland. We stand against genocide in Gaza, against his illegal war on Iran, and against masked ICE agents out kidnapping people and tearing families apart.

“His presidency has brought nothing but terror, destruction, and death, and he is not welcome here. We chose sand to drive home the message that Trump’s administration will one day be history.”

The White House has been contacted for comment.