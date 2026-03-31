Trump Gets Go Ahead to Slap Name on Another Building as War Rages

President Donald Trump’s relentless desire to plaster his name on everything imaginable bore fruit on Monday while his war in the Middle East continues to escalate.

Palm Beach International Airport was officially given the go-ahead to be renamed as the “President Donald J. Trump International Airport” after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on HB 919 on Monday. The airport’s new name is set to officially take effect on July 1.

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for Palm Beach International Airport confirmed the name change, telling the Daily Beast that “the legislation was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis today.”

The measure was co-introduced in December by Republican legislators Meg Weinberger and Kim Kendall, who represent the state’s 94th and 18th districts, respectively. Weinberger celebrated the airport’s rebranding in a social media post.

The MAGA state rep shared a photo of herself with the president promoting the airport's proposed rebranding. Meg Weinberger/X

“This historic recognition celebrates a President who made Florida his home and saved our great Nation,” the MAGA congresswoman—whose notable legislative achievements in the state House involve the renaming of roads, days, or buildings—wrote on X.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, also shared the news in an X post on Monday, saying he was “proud to have played a small role in making this happen.”

Trump's 42-year-old son said he had a part to play in the Palm Beach airport being renamed after his dad. Eric Trump/X

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump, 79, is the only president to have a commercial airport renamed after him while still in office. All eight other presidential airports were renamed after their respective presidential namesakes completed their terms.

Aside from co-sponsoring a bill proclaiming Oct. 14 as the Charlie Kirk Day of Remembrance, Weinberger's other legislative highlight is naming a road in Palm Beach after Trump. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Meanwhile, Trump’s surprise war on Iran that he sparked last month continues to rage with no clear timeframe, putting more and more lives of American service members at risk as the possibility of a ground operation grows increasingly likely.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched their joint aerial bombing offensive on Feb. 28, which resulted in the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, nearly 2,000 people have been killed in Iran so far, according to the latest available figures.

Thirteen American military personnel have been killed, and over 200 have been wounded so far as a result of the conflict, according to U.S. military officials. In a video address on March 1, the president said “there will likely be more” service members who die before the war is done.

Six service members were killed after an Iranian drone struck a mobile operations center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, on March 1, while another six service members died after a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on March 12.

Thousands of U.S. military personnel were mobilized to the Middle East in March. Roberto Schmidt/Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

The self-styled “Peace President” has not said how much longer the conflict will last, and has refused to rule out the possibility of putting American boots on the ground in the Middle East. Last week, the Pentagon mobilized thousands of paratroopers from the elite 82nd Airborne Division to the region.