Politics

Trump Gets Law Firm He Targeted With Executive Order to Do Free Work for Him

$40 MILLION FOR FREE

The order was withdrawn, provided that the firm do $40 million of pro bono work for the administration.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Donald Trump
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsAnother Slapdown for Trump as Education Dept. Is Saved
David Gardner
MediaCNN Panelist Awkwardly Tells Kevin O’Leary to Back Off: ‘I Don’t Want You to Touch Me!’
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsTim Walz Issues Dark Warning About Trump’s Plans for His Opponents
David Gardner
PoliticsGOP Rep Laughs Gleefully as Voters Boo Musk’s DOGE at Raucous Town Hall
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandWhite House Handed Intel Blowing Up Trump’s Key Claim about Russia
Leigh Kimmins