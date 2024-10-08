Donald Trump—who agreed to an interview with the CBS newsmagazine show 60 Minutes before backing out—has gone on the warpath at Kamala Harris for her performance on the show.

“The Interview on 60 Minutes with Comrade Kamala Harris is considered by many of those who reviewed it, the WORST Interview they have ever seen,” he wrote, in a Tuesday morning post on Truth Social. “She literally had no idea what she was talking about, and it was an embarrassment to our Country that a Major Party Candidate would be so completely inept.”

Harris, who has been criticized for keeping a light media schedule mostly contained to friendly interviewers, took a grilling on the program about the Biden administration's border policies, her economic platform, and allegations that she has changed her positions on issues.

Trump seemingly wants no part of that level of scrutiny. The Republican nominee for president accepted an invitation to a similar sitdown interview on the storied program, but his campaign later “decided not to participate,” a CBS spokesperson told CNN.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung claimed it was “fake news” to suggest the campaign ever agreed to the appearance, claiming “60 Minutes begged for an interview.” That was untrue, and 60 Minutes revealed communications from Cheung on Monday that showed the Trump camp had agreed to the sitdown.

The Trump team was reportedly worried about 60 Minutes fact-checking the interview, suggesting they were worried the interview might draw attention to Trump’s propensity for telling falsehoods in his freewheeling, extemporaneous ramblings.

Trump has also declined an invitation to a third presidential debate, which CNN proposed for Oct. 23. Harris agreed but Trump—viewed as the loser of their verbal bout last month—claimed it was “too late.”

During her 60 Minutes sitdown, Harris advised voters—given Trump was unwilling to give an interview—to watch his rallies instead, noting they would be treated to talk “about himself and all of his personal grievances.”