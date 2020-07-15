Trump ‘Getting Involved’ in Case Against Viral Gun-Toting St. Louis Couple, Says Governor
President Trump will be “getting involved” in the case against a white St. Louis couple who went viral after a photograph showed them pointing guns at a group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators passing outside their mansion last month, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said late Tuesday. Mark and Patricia McCloskey are under review for criminal charges and St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden confirmed Tuesday that he’s applied for unspecified warrants related to the case. Meanwhile, CNN reports St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has said Trump and Parson “came after her” for investigating the case and are “spreading misinformation and distorting the truth.” Parson, a Republican, said he’s spoken with Trump about the case and the president “doesn’t like what he sees and the way these people are being treated.” Parson said Attorney General Bill Barr “was represented on the call,” and that he thinks the president and Barr “are going to take a look” at the McCloskey case. In an interview clip posted by Townhall on Tuesday, Trump defended the McCloskeys, saying: “I understand somebody local, they want to prosecute these people. It’s a disgrace.”