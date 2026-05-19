Trump Given Sweeping Tax Amnesty in Secret Deal

President Donald Trump and his family are being protected from facing any tax audits or penalties for unpaid taxes as part of the settlement after Trump withdrew his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS.

The one-page document signed by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was posted one day after the Justice Department revealed the creation of a $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, which critics warn will be used to pay out Trump allies with taxpayer dollars.

The vaguely worded document posted on Tuesday declares the IRS is “FOREVER BARRED and PRECLUDED” from “prosecuting or pursuing” all claims and “examinations” of Trump or “affiliated individuals” as well as related trusts and businesses.

The president’s sons, Don Jr. and Eric, were plaintiffs in the original lawsuit.