Politics

Trump Given Sweeping Tax Amnesty in Secret Deal

LOOPYHOLE

The president’s personal lawyer, who is now acting attorney general, is blocking the president and his family from any punishment for unpaid taxes.

Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-Wice 

Political Reporter

President Donald Trump speaks to the press near the construction site of his proposed ballroom at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 19, 2026.
KENT NISHIMURA/Ken Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump and his family are being protected from facing any tax audits or penalties for unpaid taxes as part of the settlement after Trump withdrew his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS.

The one-page document signed by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was posted one day after the Justice Department revealed the creation of a $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, which critics warn will be used to pay out Trump allies with taxpayer dollars.

The vaguely worded document posted on Tuesday declares the IRS is “FOREVER BARRED and PRECLUDED” from “prosecuting or pursuing” all claims and “examinations” of Trump or “affiliated individuals” as well as related trusts and businesses.

The president’s sons, Don Jr. and Eric, were plaintiffs in the original lawsuit.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Political Reporter

sarah.ewall-wice@thedailybeast.com

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