Trump Gives Awkward Response to Keystone Kash’s UFC Boast

President Donald Trump appeared clueless and unfazed when asked about the FBI arresting five people over an alleged terror plot targeting his UFC birthday bash.

Just hours after FBI Director Kash Patel publicly touted the operation as a major security success, Trump told reporters he was unaware of the alleged threat, and immediately pivoted to the success of the Freedom 250 event instead.

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“I haven’t heard about it, no,” the 80-year-old said when asked if he was briefed about the incident. “The attack I watched were the fighters.”

“There were as good of fights as I’ve ever seen. The best. That last fight was brutal… It was a great evening.”

The awkward remark came after it was revealed that federal authorities had arrested five people in connection with what the FBI described as a planned attack on Sunday’s UFC spectacle on the White House South Lawn.

Patel's post on X X

According to Patel, the bureau learned of the threat on June 10 and launched a multi-state operation that led to multiple arrests before the event took place.

The alleged scheme, reported first by the MAGA-friendly Fox News Digital, involved explosive-laden drones and other coordinated attacks, though many details remain unverified pending court filings.

“Thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold,” the FBI director boasted on X.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

But Trump was bizarrely nonplussed when asked about the issue on the sidelines of the G7 in Geneva, as he sat next to the United Arab Emirates president, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His response raised eyebrows, particularly given Patel’s history of prematurely posting information that turns out to be wrong.

For instance, in the hours after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the FBI director wrongly claimed that authorities had detained a criminal suspect, only to have to walk back his comments soon after.

“An attack on the UFC event would be terrorism but the president didn’t know about it. I don’t think Patel gets benefit of doubt about his veracity,” said CNN senior national security analyst Juliette Kayyem.

“Analysts of domestic terrorism know his track record. So I’m not jumping and I will wait.”

President Trump and the entire Administration are grateful to the @FBI, @SecretService, and every heroic member of law enforcement who works tirelessly to keep us safe.



Thanks to their efforts, UFC Freedom 250 will be remembered as one of the greatest sporting events in history. https://t.co/o7pyukqjIZ — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 16, 2026

Soon after, however, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement in an apparent bid to clean up her boss’ response.

“President Trump and the entire Administration are grateful to the @FBI, @SecretService, and every heroic member of law enforcement who works tirelessly to keep us safe,” she wrote.

“Thanks to their efforts, UFC Freedom 250 will be remembered as one of the greatest sporting events in history.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: Sean O'Malley reacts to his win over Aiemann Zahabi of Canada in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Sunday’s event was unprecedented, designed to mark America’s 250th anniversary and Trump’s 80th birthday.

More than 4000 people filled the South Lawn of the White House to watch seven brutal and often bloody cage fights, with thousands more fight fans gathered outside at the Ellipse viewing the spectacle on giant screens.

But the controversial event took a particularly ugly turn after heavyweight title holder Josh Hokit, a fighter with a history of racist slurs, used his victory speech to take aim at former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?” said Hokit, who Trump praised in a Monday morning Truth Social post alongside other winning fighters.

FBI Director Kash Patel stands with girlfriend Alexis Wilkins. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The apparent disconnect between Trump and his FBI director over the alleged plot is likely to raise eyebrows given Patel’s unusually high-profile involvement in the UFC event.

The publicity-loving MAGA acolyte was ringside on the night, attending the event along with his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins.