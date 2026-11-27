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Donald Trump, 80, has offered a staunch but vague defense of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang during a Thanksgiving Mar-a-Lago grilling.

Huang resigned on Nov. 12 after news broke of his affairs—including one he confirmed with a suspected Chinese spy. But less than two weeks later, he was back in the CEO chair after the president intervened.

Numerous questions have arisen, including concerns over Jensen’s affair with Alice Huang, no relation, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed and an alleged spy, and the security risks it may pose.

Huang is widely perceived as Trump's point-man on all things artificial intelligence. Leah Millis/Leah Millis/REUTERS

Speaking to the press at his Florida resort on Thursday, the president took credit for Huang’s reinstatement and strongly backed his leadership. The president added he expected to speak to Huang before Monday.

“I think he’s a very important part of Nvidia...without him I just don’t know. Everybody’s replaceable, I guess, but I saw what was happening with the company, what was happening with the stock, and I think it’s a great thing he’s going back,” Trump said towards the end of the question and answer session.

“He’s so happy to be going back. He calls it his second term,” Trump said, before heaping praise on Huang’s wife. “His wife is phenomenal. She’s been through a lot... She’s a phenomenal woman and he’s a phenomenal man and I will tell you, the market feels very good about it.”

Huang admitted to further relationships to Nvidia’s board upon his return to the company and admitted that he was in therapy, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal. Among the alleged relationships was one with married Nvidia healthcare vice president Kimberly Powell.

“I was a little concerned yesterday when I saw some pretty big dips but by the end of the day it was up again so I think I did a great thing for our country and even for the world,” Trump said during the press conference.

Trump then closed off the interview, but began answering more questions as he rose from his seat. The moment grew tense as Trump was grilled about the possibility that Huang was a threat to national security.

“How can you be sure he’s not a security threat when there’s not been, when the DOJ says there’s been no proper investigation?” a journalist shot back.

“Based on information and belief, I think he’s absolutely fine,” Trump replied curtly, appearing to grow agitated.

“What information is that?” the reporter pressed.

“The information I have, which is a lot of information,” Trump snapped back, before finally cutting the entire press conference short. “Thank you very much.”

The president was key to reinstating Huang at Nvidia, but the process behind his decision to back the potential national security threat was called into question by none other than his own vice president, JD Vance, on Wednesday.

Vance said there had been no investigation into Huang, despite Trump saying the Department of Justice had completed a “pretty good investigation” into the CEO and he had been “exonerated.”

FILE PHOTO: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Lori Huang attend the 12th Breakthrough Prize ceremony gala in Santa Monica, California, US, April 18, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“We received the assurances that he was not under any significant, he was under no investigation, and the accusations against him were based on anonymous reporting, not on actual evidence,” Vance said, contradicting the president.

On Monday Secretary of State Marco Rubio similarly avoided questions about what investigations had taken place, ending a press conference instead of answering.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.