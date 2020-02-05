Trump Gives Conservative Radio Show Host Rush Limbaugh Medal of Freedom During State of the Union Speech

President Trump gave conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. The president disclosed that the political commentator had stage four lung cancer and said he was the “greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet.” “I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country's highest civilian honor,” Trump said. “I will now ask the First Lady of the United States to present you with the honor, please.” Cheers were heard in the House chamber as First Lady Melania Trump put the medal around Limbaugh's neck.