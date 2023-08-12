Trump Offers an Incoherent Take on Allies’ Election Schemes
‘I DON’T KNOW’
Donald Trump says he has so many allies he can’t keep track of them. When asked by a reporter in Iowa on Saturday about alleged election interference by allies in Georgia, he offered a rambling response: “Many of the allies I don’t know because we have so many allies and a lot of them I don’t know so I don’t know exactly what you’re talking about.” He went on to say, “I can tell you this. These people want to see democracy, they want to see a nation be great again. Right now our nation is … going to hell. So we have a lot of allies that I don’t know, but they’re allies nevertheless. And I can’t speak to that. Nobody can answer that question. But I can tell you one thing, there was a lot of shenanigans going on with the election.” Trump could face a fourth indictment as early as next week over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney who is overseeing the case, is expected to seek over a dozen indictments and racketeering charges against numerous Trump allies.