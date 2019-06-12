Trump Gives Biden a Room, Rent-Free, in His Head

Turns out Iowa is big enough for two presidential candidates when they don’t get too close to each other. Former vice president Joe Biden, who once threatened to take Donald Trump out behind the bleachers and show him a thing or two, spent Tuesday in the eastern part of the first caucus state. Trump—who’s leased a room in his head, rent free, to the former vice president—stayed mostly in the west. Never the twain did meet.

That doesn’t mean there wasn’t a duel at dawn and for the rest of the day. Trump started his trip by attacking Biden, who’d put out an advance copy of his speech at 6 a.m. Biden took Trump to task on the issues: affordable health care, his erratic tariffs crushing Iowa farmers, his MAGA slogan. Forget about making America great again, Biden said; worry about “making it America again.”

And, yes, Biden said “Trump’s an existential threat.” But Trump didn’t go after Biden on any of that. Rather, he went down his preferred low road of personal attacks, going all in on Biden’s physical and mental health, following the path that Fox, either at Trump’s instigation or for its own mischief, travelled over the weekend.