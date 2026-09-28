Trump Gives New Mr. Kellyanne Conway a Job

Kellyanne Conway’s rumored new man is now working in the Trump administration.

David Zervos, who has been spotted with Conway at recent high-profile events, is working as a counselor under Scott Bessent at the Treasury Department. Zervos is a veteran Wall Street economist and was a CNBC contributor until landing the new gig.

In an interview with the outlet, Zervos described himself as a “Wall Street geek” and highly praised Bessent, saying he “has done an incredible job in this administration at guiding the economy through a lot of tumultuous periods.”

“Whether it’s trade, whether it’s war, he’s stepped up,” he said of Bessent.

Zervos has a new gig in the Trump administration. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

He was one of several candidates that Bessent had considered as an option to succeed Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman, but he ultimately did not make the final list of options.

Since her 2023 divorce from George Conway, a prominent anti-Trump Republican, Kellyanne has been spotted with Zervos at several events.

In May 2025, she attended a dinner hosted by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity with Zervos, and last fall, she attended a dinner in D.C. with him at the upscale Cafe Milano at an event hosted by Sheikha Rima al-Sabah, Politico Playbook reported at the time.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Conway for comment on Zervos’s new role.

Conway spotted with her rumored new beau. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

But while Conway was an integral part of the first Trump White House, she has been effectively exiled from having a prominent role in his second administration.

She remains a frequent face on Trump’s favorite cable channel, Fox News, but has not had much to do with the actual innerworkings of Trumpworld.

The face of the "alternative facts" talking point has been MIA from the second Trump administration. AMANDA ANDRADE-RHOADES/REUTERS

While at face value, Kellyanne appears to have moved on from her 22-year marriage to George, in what the pair described as an “amicable” divorce, President Donald Trump certainly hasn’t.

During his brief campaign for a New York City congressional district earlier this year, the thrice-married Trump couldn’t help but drag Kellyanne into his bashing, even referring to her as his “husband” at one point.

“Wow, Mr. Kellyanne Conway, a Trump Deranged Loser at the highest level, is getting absolutely CRUSHED in the Primaries tonight,” Trump wrote.

He added, “No wonder his ‘husband’ dumped him like a dog!” He has a new girlfriend, Ellen Braaten, with whom he was photographed during his campaign.

Trump added, “This is a truly unattractive person, both inside and out. Have a nice life, George!”

The couple split in 2023. JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

The president expressed similar sentiments when the ex-couple went public with their divorce in 2023, as he congratulated her on the breakup.