Trump Gives Russians Up-Close Look at Top Secret Weapons

President Donald Trump not only rolled out the red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin but also gave the Russians an up-close look at U.S. military might.

The president welcomed Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, for a high-stakes meeting as he tries to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

As the two leaders greeted each other on the tarmac and shook hands, four F-22 Raptor fighter jets were on full display along the red carpet. A dramatic military flyover overhead featured a B-2 bomber and four F-35s.

Additional fighter jets could be seen lined up as the motorcade moved the two leaders and their teams to the summit location.

President Donald Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, with four F-22s on display. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The show of military might served as a reminder that the U.S. Air Force in Alaska has long been viewed as the first line of defense against Russian aggression.

The F-22 stealth fighter jet is a highly classified twin-engine aircraft known for its stealth, speed, and agility. It is designed for air-to-air and air-to-ground combat.

Two F-22 fighter jets flew overhead as a plane carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Many of the stealth fighter’s capabilities—including its top speed, sensory technology, and weaponry—have been closely guarded. The U.S. has strictly prohibited the sale of F-22s to foreign nations as it works to keep much of its capabilities under wraps.

The B-2 is a stealth bomber with technology to penetrate sophisticated anti-aircraft defenses. Many of its capabilities are classified, including its stealth technology and engine design.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin look up to observe a flyover as they meet for their summit on the war in Ukraine. Contributor/Getty Images

The two-person crew B-2 bombers were recently used to conduct the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June. While it is not clear that the bomber was used to convey a message, Iran is a close ally of Russia.

The F-35 is a single-seat, single-engine supersonic stealth strike fighter. Much of its technology has also been heavily guarded to maintain the U.S.’s military advantage.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment about the military display.

As the flyover took place, Trump and Putin briefly paused their walk down the red carpet to look up and observe.

The first greeting between the two world leaders was warm, with both men smiling and shaking hands. Trump even applauded Putin as he walked up to him after they deplaned.

It was a surreal display of affection and pageantry for the Russian leader on U.S. soil as Putin has been seen as a pariah on the world stage since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.