Trump Gives SA President the Zelensky Treatment in Crazy White Genocide Rant

It was meant to be a meeting to reset the relationship between the United States and South Africa, but it quickly turned into another awkward Zelensky-style moment in the Oval Office.

In Washington to discuss trade and world peace with Donald Trump, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa found himself being confronted by Trump with alleged images of dead white farmers and a president insisting that black South Africans were killing them in a bid to take their land.

Businessman Johann Rupert speaks next to Golfers Retief Goosen and Ernie Els in the Oval Office, during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the White House in Washington, D.C. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

“You’re taking people’s land away from them, and those people in many cases are being executed,” Trump said, with the world’s most famous white South African, Elon Musk, standing nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re being executed and they happen to be white.. How do you explain that?”

The meeting began cordially enough, with Ramaphosa bringing famous South African golfer Ernie Els and a 14-kilogram golfing book to curry favor with Trump.

But things took a turn a few minutes later when a reporter asked Trump what it would take to convince him that there was no genocide.

Ramaphosa decided to step in and answer the question.

“It will take President Trump listening to the voices of South Africans, some of whom are his good friends,” he said.

“I would say, if there was Africana farmer genocide, I can bet you these three gentlemen would not be here, including my minister of agriculture (who is white and from an opposition party). He would not be with me. So it will take him, President Trump, listening to their stories, to their perspective. That is the answer to your question.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looks on as he meets U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 21, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump was having none of it. As tensions escalated, Trump ordered his staff to turn the lights down so he could play a video showing the alleged grave treatment of white farmers, including apparent burial sites of those he claimed had been killed by black South Africans.

“We have 1000s of stories talking about it. We have documentaries, we have news stories,” he insisted.

Things eased when Trump gave South African golfer Ernie Els, who Ramaphosa had brought along as part of the South African delegation, the chance to speak.

Els told the president he was a proud South African who had grown up during apartheid, but added: “Two wrongs don’t make a right.

“We want to see the way forward and see our nation flourish,” he said.

Trump told the former champion that he was a better speaker than a golfer, prompting laughs from those in the room.