Trump Gives Tulsi Gabbard’s Job to Nepo Baby Sycophant, 38

Donald Trump has appointed a loyal attack dog—and one of the administration’s most prominent nepo babies—to oversee his U.S. intelligence agencies.

The president announced on Tuesday that he has tapped Bill Pulte to replace Tulsi Gabbard as his acting director of National Intelligence, elevating one of his most combative appointees to a key senior national security role.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testifies to a House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on March 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to assess worldwide threats in 2026. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago,” Trump said in a Truth Social Post.

“During this period, he will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac. Congratulations to Director Pulte!”

Pulte, 38, is the grandson of William J. Pulte, the billionaire founder of homebuilding giant PulteGroup.

Bill Pulte testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 27, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

His elevation, despite his lack of experience in the intelligence community, comes after Gabbard announced last month that she would step down effective June 30 to care for her husband, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

But his rise has not been without controversy. Since taking over the FHFA, Pulte has drawn criticism for aggressively targeting Trump adversaries, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, California Senator Adam Schiff and Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, with mortgage-fraud allegations.

He has also reportedly brawled with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over allegations that the housing director had been bad-mouthing Bessent to Trump.

“Why the f--- are you talking to the president about me? F--- you,” the fiery Treasury Secretary was quoted as telling Pulte during a dinner at Don Jr’s exclusive club in D.C.

“I’m gonna punch you in your f------g face.”

Pulte has reportedly sparred with Pulte over Trump. Brian Snyder/Brian Snyder/Reuters

The appointment came as a surprise, partly because of Pulte’s lack of experience, and partly because the president had previously announced that Gabbard’s principal deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, would serve as acting director.

This, however, had been opposed by some within MAGA ranks, including Trump loyalist Laura Loomer, who accused Lukas of being “career, Deep State CIA.”

“If Aaron Lukas is so great, how come everyone who supported Russia Gate is cheering for him to be Acting DNI? Another disaster in the making,” she wrote on X last month.

It is also not clear how Pulte will juggle his new role with his current roles as the director of the Housing Finance Agency and the chair of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac (a position he gave himself after being sworn in at the housing agency).

Eighteen agencies report to the Director of National Intelligence, including the CIA, the National Security Agency, and the Defense Intelligence Agency.

But Gabbard, a former Democrat and military veteran, found herself having to juggle the job with her past anti-interventionist stance, particularly when it came to Iran.

Her departure marked another major shake-up for Trump following the sacking of Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Gabbard took to social media on Tuesday with a video thanking the public for its well wishes.

“We are getting ready to head to the hospital for my husband’s surgery and just wanted to say thank you so much to all of who have shared messages, prayers and well wishes for Abraham,” she said.