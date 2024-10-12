Trump Goes 0 for 2 with Back-to-Back Teleprompter Claims

Donald Trump, while giving a speech Friday in Colorado during which he used teleprompters, falsely claimed that he doesn’t use them.

Not only that, but the chronically truth-averse candidate repeated a debunked assertion on the same topic: that Vice President Kamala Harris used a teleprompter during her Univision town hall the day prior.

“Did you see where she did a town hall yesterday and she used a teleprompter? I never saw a town—you don’t use teleprompters. We don’t use teleprompters, period, pretty much. You don’t use them for town halls,” Trump said, part of remarks that saw him imitate his critics by calling Harris a “threat to democracy,” even as his own former generals and cabinet members are saying that about him.

Trump’s false comments about Harris—made with two teleprompters in full view—were pushed earlier by his son, Donald Jr., as well as Vivek Ramaswamy and a mish-mash of other conservative social media figures. But they were quickly proven wrong by the moderator of the Univision town hall and the president of Univision News.

The latter explained that the text on the teleprompter was in Spanish for the moderator’s use.

“That’s not true,” Daniel Coronell wrote, responding to the nonsense claim that Harris was using the device. “The teleprompter that displays a text written in Spanish was a support element for the town hall moderator. I can tell you this with first-hand knowledge because I was in charge of the television program.”

It wasn’t the first time that right-wingers have tried to harm Harris politically by ginning up teleprompter-related controversy out of nothing. Just last month, when Harris held an event with Oprah Winfrey, Trump’s eldest son pushed the claim that the VP was reading from one. Lo and behold, that wasn’t at all true.