Trump Goes After DeSantis’ Anti-Vax Street Cred
CHEAP SHOT
Donald Trump’s latest attack on his likely GOP nomination rival Ron DeSantis appears to be that he’s not enough of an anti-vaxxer. On Wednesday night, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform calling the Florida Gov. “Ron DeSoros” as he appeared in a 2021 Fox News segment celebrating a 100-year-old WWII veteran being given a COVID vaccine. “This is a Classic,” Trump wrote as he shared the post. “So much for Ron and anti-vax. Besides, he got the vaccine and booster, just doesn’t talk about it. He also closed up Florida, and its beaches.” In a Piers Morgan interview earlier this week, DeSantis refused to confirm he will run against Trump in the 2024 presidential race but addressed the mocking nicknames “Meatball Ron” and “Ron DeSanctimonious” that Trump has used to disparage him. “I don’t know how to spell the sanctimonious one,” DeSantis said, adding: “I mean you can call me whatever you want, just as long as you also call me a winner.”