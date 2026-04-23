Trump Goes After King’s Son Just Before Royal Visit

President Donald Trump made a quick dig at Prince Harry on Thursday at the White House after the British royal called on the U.S. to do more to help end the war in Ukraine.

The comments come ahead of a visit by Prince Harry’s father, King Charles, next week, when he and Queen Camilla will be meeting with the president at the White House.

Prince Harry made his veiled criticism of the current U.S. president during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday.

“This is a moment for American leadership, a moment for America to ​show that it can honor its international treaty obligations,” he said, according to Reuters.

Asked by a reporter in the Oval Office about Prince Harry’s remarks, Trump was quick to respond and bring up Meghan Markle.

President Donald Trump made a dig at Prince Harry when asked about the British royal during an appearance in the Oval Office on April 23, 2026. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

“How’s he doing?” Trump shot back. “How’s his wife? Please give her my regards.

“I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK, that’s for sure,” he added. “I think I’m speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry.”

During his stop in Ukraine, Prince Harry, who now resides in the U.S., said he was not there as a politician but as a “soldier who understands service” and as a “humanitarian who has seen the human cost of ⁠conflict."

The comment on U.S. leadership comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla will make their first official state visit to the U.S. from Monday through Thursday next week, where they will be hosted by Trump and First Lady Melania.

Britain's Prince Harry speaks at the Kyiv Security Forum, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv on April 23, 2026. Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

The lavish affair will commemorate the 250th anniversary of America’s independence with festivities that include a private tea with the Trumps, a garden party, and a ceremonial military review, as well as the state dinner.

King Charles will also be the second-ever British monarch to deliver an address before a joint session of Congress, following the speech made by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in 1991.

The British royals will also visit New York and Virginia during their overseas tour.

Trump on Thursday referred to King Charles as a “friend of mine” and said he was “looking forward to the dinner we’re having.”

“We’ve spoken, and it’s—we’re going to have a great time," Trump added.

Trump, 79, then briefly lamented that his massive ballroom would not be built for the occasion. He claimed that if they had the ballroom for King Charles’ visit, it would be filled, and he said he wished they would have more seats next week.

“We have little room, that’s not big enough to handle what would be a big crowd, but we’re gonna have very great people that love the UK,” Trump declared. “I love the UK.”

The president quickly mentioned that he thinks the UK made a “big mistake” on energy and immigration.