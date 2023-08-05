Trump Goes After Pence on Truth Social: ‘He Wants to Show He’s a Tough Guy’
‘HE’S DELUSIONAL’
Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to taunt Mike Pence just hours after prosecutors warned a judge his online posts could have a “harmful chilling effect” on witnesses in the 2020 election case against him. “WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side,” Trump wrote. “I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was ‘too honest.’ He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy,” he added. His post appears to reference a claim from the Jan. 6 indictment, which alleges Trump told Pence “you’re too honest” after the former vice president refused to play along with Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election. In a filing seeking a protective order on Friday, the Justice Department called out Trump for issuing “public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him.” While Trump’s lawyers asked for an extension on a proposed Monday deadline, a judge denied the request on Saturday.