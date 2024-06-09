Trump Approves Second Hellscape Rally After Heatwave Fiasco

Not even 100-degree weather will force Donald Trump to consider his supporters’ well-being before they trek out to see him.

The Trump campaign was moving ahead with a Las Vegas rally on Sunday despite record-high temperatures plaguing the U.S. Southwest.

Trump was expected to speak around noon, according to the Associated Press—right when temperatures were expected to reach 100 degrees.

The rally came days after 11 people were hospitalized for heat exhaustion during a Phoenix town hall, at which Trump railed against his recent conviction in his New York hush-money trial and urged an appeals court to overturn it.

For the Nevada rally, the U.S. Secret Service permitted attendees to bring personal water bottles and umbrellas to combat the scorching heat.

The Trump campaign also shelled out money for additional emergency medical services at the venue—a mostly uncovered park—and planned to hand out misting fans and water bottles.

The campaign also told the AP it planned to install cooling tents.

The rally is Trump’s third this year in Nevada—a swing state he has lost twice—and his second campaign event since he was found guilty of 34 charges in New York.

On Sunday, a CBS News/YouGov poll put Trump and President Joe Biden neck-and-neck in battleground states.

Nevada was one of seven states polled. The others were Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

CNN reported that Trump's visit to Las Vegas on Sunday would coincide with the launch of a new “Latino Americans for Trump” effort, as Republicans seek to capitalize on Biden's struggles with such voters.

According to Politico, the Democratic National Committee planned to unveil a billboard ad close to Trump's rally calling him a “convicted white-collar crook”.