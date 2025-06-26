Trump Goes Berserk at NYC’s ‘Communist Lunatic’ Dem Mayoral Candidate

President Donald Trump came at Zohran Mamdani, following the 33-year-old’s spectacular win over Andrew Cuomo in New York City’s mayoral primary Tuesday evening.

The president expressed his outrage at the results of the race for New York City mayor via Truth Social, where he insulted Mamdani’s looks and voice, claiming that “he looks TERRIBLE.”

New York State Rep. Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral primary. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line,” Trump wrote. “Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor.”

“We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous,” Trump whined. “He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him.”

Trump insults Zohran Mamdani on Truth Social following his win in New York CIty's mayoral primary. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!” he added.

Over the last few months, Cuomo sat comfortably ahead of Mamdani in the polls, but as Primary Day neared, the gap between the two closed, resulting in a tight race between the two Democrats.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, dominated the mayoral primary against disgraced ex-governor of New York Cuomo, 67, who resigned from his position after 10 years in 2021 amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo conceded the Democratic primary for New York City mayor. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Cuomo ultimately conceded the primary, telling Mamdani’s supporters: “Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won.”

“Good f---ing riddance,” mayoral candidate Brad Lander declared at his primary night party following Cuomo’s concession.

Brad Lander on Cuomo losing: "Good fucking riddance" pic.twitter.com/nZj1GRMNbE — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) June 25, 2025

Trump also said he had “an idea” for how the Democrats could come back into “play.” He suggested they nominate “Low IQ Candidate” Jasmine Crockett for president alongside “AOC+3,” seemingly referring to Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna S. Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, for vice president and members of Cabinet.

Trump also came after U.S. Representatives Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley during his tantrum following New York City's mayoral primary election. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

“After years of being left out in the cold, including suffering one of the Greatest Losses in History, the 2024 Presidential Election, the Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet,” he wrote.

“Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!” he said.

Trump attacked Top Democrats, including Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, during his Truth Social rant at Zohran Mamdani. Donald Trump/Truth Social