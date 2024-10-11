Trump Goes Dark MAGA and Calls Harris ‘Threat to Democracy’

Turning the tables with an ironic twist, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris a threat to democracy on Friday and announced a plan to use a 1798 law to round up and deport undocumented migrants.

“We will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States,” Trump said at a campaign stop in Aurora, Colorado.

Trump said if he wins another term in the White House, he’ll create “Operation Aurora” to target Venezuelan gang members and other “illegal aliens,” who he also referred to as “animals,” who have poured over the border. And it’s all Harris’ fault, he said.

“She is, in fact, by the way they chose her, a threat to democracy," Trump, 78, rambled.

The former president painted a dark picture of towns like Aurora, which he said has “people bursting into buildings with AK-47s.”

“These are stone cold killers,” Trump said. “You can be walking down the street with your husband, you’ll both be dead, they won’t even remember they did it the following morning.”

The city’s Republican mayor has previously said gang incidents in Aurora are limited to select apartment complexes and that descriptions of the violence have been “grossly exaggerated.”

On Friday, Trump accused Harris of having “committed crimes” by letting criminals into the country. He slammed her as a failed “border czar” and even turned around Democrats’ usual attack on him, saying she is a “threat to democracy” because of how she secured the nomination.

“Kamala Harris’ reign of terror ends the day I take the oath of office,” he said.

The crowd, which included former vice presidential hopeful Sarah Palin and firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), ate up his comments.

“I make this pledge and vow to you: November 5, 2024 will be liberation day in America,” Trump said.

Democratic Colorado politicians, including the state’s governor, Jared Polis, slammed Trump as ruthlessly irresponsible by putting migrants who live in Aurora at risk with his rhetoric about the town being infested with Venezuelan gangs.

Rep. Dianna DeGette accused Trump of trying to “stir fear and disinformation” and “prey on the most base fears of Americans” while putting residents of “a wonderful, diverse, vibrant community at risk.”