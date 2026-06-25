Trump Goes Full Jeb Bush in Speech to Vanishing Crowd

President Donald Trump has used his Great American State Fair appearance to awkwardly beg MAGA supporters to turn up to his July 4 rally.

Trump, who spoke from behind bulletproof glass, spent his time referencing familiar points; oil prices, transgender “mutilization of children,” and promoting his discount drug website.

The 80-year-old was speaking on Wednesday at the “America is Back” rally he headlined to launch the Great American State Fair, at the National Mall.

President Donald Trump speaking at the National Mall. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

During his speech, Trump personally promoted upcoming State Fair events, including a fireworks display, the Patriot Games and his own “Tribute to America” rally on July 4 on the National Mall.

“Your favorite president will be speaking, so please show up,“ Trump begged his supporters. ”Because if we have two empty seats, you know what’s gonna happen? The fake news is gonna say, he didn’t fill out the arena."

Trump’s request recalled former Governor of Florida Jeb Bush embarrassingly having to ask his own audience to “please clap” during a Town Hall in 2016.

Supporters were seen appearing to leave during the middle of Trump’s greatest-hits speech, in footage filmed by The Bulwark and shared on social media.

Crowds flock towards the exit in the middle of Trump's speech. pic.twitter.com/bM3DPhsM4M — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 25, 2026

Bulwark reporter Jared Poland posted a shot from the rear of the event at 9:18 p.m, saying the crowd had “really thinned out” after Trump’s speech began, around 8:50 p.m.

Jared Poland/X

Trump posted a more flattering video of the crowd listening to him speak on his Truth Social, filmed from the stage and behind the bulletproof glass.

His July 4 rally will take place near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with Trump saying on Wednesday he was not sure whether renovations to repair the damaged lining will be done in time.

During his State Fair speech, Trump said the pool is “incredible,” but said it had been “gruesomely vandalized by thugs, bad people.”

He claimed, “Soon, we’ll be looking as beautiful as it looked just two weeks ago. In fact, I looked at it just a little while ago. It looks perfect already. But we’re fixing it. The vandals got to it. They’ve largely been caught and are being prosecuted. We can’t let that happen to our country. Don’t let that happen. But it looks beautiful.”

Paint from Trump's shoddy renovations is floating to the top of the monument. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

Trump promoting State Fair attractions follows the embarrassing failure of axed concerts by musical performers due to play at the event, including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, the Commodores and Milli Vanilli, who canceled citing links to the Trump administration.

On Wednesday, Trump’s warm-up act was 83-year-old country singer Lee Greenwood, who performed his signature hit “God Bless the U.S.A.” which was released in 1984.

President Donald Trump listens as singer Lee Greenwood performs. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Greenwood, whose voice struggled during Wednesday’s performance, was drowned out at the end of his song by a B2 bomber flying overhead to mark Trump’s appearance.

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan reported just before Trump took to the stage, with vision showing plenty of space available on the lawn.

The Democrats called out Trump’s personal party during the cost of living crisis.

“Donald Trump is doing what he does best: blowing money on flashy, Trump-themed events while forcing Americans to foot the bill,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

“Trump has put the American dream further out of reach for millions of families by wrecking the economy and raising prices while spending billions of taxpayer dollars on his vanity projects, foreign wars, and massive handouts for his wealthy friends.”

Ahead of the Freedom 250 rally, the estate of iconic singer Leonard Cohen objected to Trump’s planned use of his song “Hallelujah” at the event.

“The Leonard Cohen Estate has learned that the song ‘Hallelujah’ is to be performed at a Donald Trump rally on June 24,” says a Facebook post on Cohen’s account. “This use is not authorized, and the Estate does not support or approve of this or any similar usage. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Trump-approved opera singer Christopher Macchio performed “Hallelujah” at the event regardless.