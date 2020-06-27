CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Goes Golfing in Virginia After Promising He’d Stay Home to ‘Enforce’ Order in D.C.

    LAWN AND ORDER

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Tom Brenner/Reuters

    President Trump visited his private golf course in Virginia Saturday, just one day after saying he had cancelled a weekend trip to his New Jersey golf club so he could stay in Washington, D.C. to “make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced.” Trump had scheduled travel to his Bedminster golf course but abruptly tweeted Friday that he would no longer go. “I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe,” he wrote. Hours later, though, he showed up on the course in Virginia. Protests against police brutality, which in weeks prior have turned violent, continue in the capital. The U.S. is also experiencing a resurgence in coronavirus cases as states rescind their lockdown orders. The round of golf is Trump’s 271st of his presidency, per CNN.

