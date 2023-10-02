Trump Goes on Bizarre ‘Would You Rather’ Rally Rant About Ways to Die
ALL THE WAY GONE
Bizarre statements and Donald Trump campaign rallies typically go hand in hand, but the former president served up a rant so strange on Sunday it likely raised eyebrows among even the most ardent MAGA supporters. Speaking in Iowa about electric cars, Trump declared he’d rather be electrocuted than eaten by a shark if he was in a shipwreck caused by an electric boat engine—clearly bewildering the audience, which was largely mum. “If I’m sitting down and that boat’s going down and I’m on top of a battery, and the water starts flooding in, I’m getting concerned,” Trump said. “But then I look 10 yards to my left and there’s a shark over there. So I have a choice of electrocution or a shark—you know what I’m going to take? Electrocution. I will take electrocution every single time. Do we agree?” The head-scratching comment was one of many in Sunday’s rally, in which Trump repeatedly touted his administration’s approval of year-round E-15 gasoline and railed against electric vehicles.